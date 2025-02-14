Share

The former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Pa Ayo Adebanjo, describing him as a pillar in the struggle for a new Nigeria.

Obi, in a statement issued on Friday via his X handle, extended his condolences to Adebanjo’s family and the Afenifere organization, calling his death a profound loss to Nigeria and to all who cherish justice, equity, and truth.

The Labour Party Presidential candidate in the 2023 general election reflected on his personal relationship with Adebanjo, noting the impact the elder statesman had on his political journey.

The economic expert recalled the support he received from the Afenifere leader during his presidential campaign, describing Adebanjo’s endorsement as more than just a political gesture.

READ ALSO

The economist also recounted his last conversation with Adebanjo, in which the late leader advised him to always stand on the path of justice.

As Nigerians mourn Adebanjo’s passing, Obi called on the nation to celebrate his life of service and uphold the values he championed.

“As the leader of Afenifere, Pa Adebanjo remained a steadfast advocate for a united and progressive Nigeria. His unwavering commitment to fairness and his relentless pursuit of a better nation have left an indelible mark on our country’s history,” Obi stated.

“I remain deeply grateful for his support during my presidential campaign. His endorsement was not merely a political gesture but a testament to his belief in the ideals of equity and inclusiveness. He stood firm in his convictions against all odds, demonstrating his dedication to the greater good of Nigeria.

“I like friends who have independent minds because they tend to make you see problems from all angles.

“May his death not be in vain. Instead, let it serve as a renewed call to action for all who believe in justice and fairness.” the statement added

Share

Please follow and like us: