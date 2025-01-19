Share

Peter Obi, former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has expressed his condolences to the Niger State government and the people of the state over the unfortunate petrol tanker explosion in Dikko area of the state

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the tragic explosion which occured on Saturday claimed over 70 lives and left more than 50 injured along the Dikko-Maje Road in Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State.

Lamenting the recurrence of such catastrophic incidents in Nigeria, Obi emphasized the urgent need for implementing stricter safety protocols to prevent tanker explosions and mitigate their devastating impact.

Also, he conveyed his condolences to the grieving families, the injured victims, and the Government and people of Niger State.

He prayed for God’s comfort for the bereaved, eternal rest for the departed, and a speedy recovery for those injured.

