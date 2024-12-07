Obi Mourns Muyideen Bello, Renowned Islamic Scholar

Share

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate and leader of the Obidient movement, Peter Obi has expressed his profound grief over the passing of Sheikh Muyideen Bello, a renowned Islamic scholar, educator, and community leader who died on Friday, December 6.

In a condolence message shared on his verified X handle, Obi extended his condolences to the family of the late scholar and the entire Muslim community.

He described the Islamic Cleric’s death as a significant loss to Nigeria and the Islamic faith.

Reflecting on the life and achievements of Sheikh Muyideen Bello, the former Anambra State governor commended his remarkable contributions to society.

“From what I have read about him, Sheikh Muyideen Bello lived a remarkable life, leaving behind an enduring legacy,” Obi said.

He praised the scholar’s unwavering dedication to the pursuit of knowledge, spiritual enlightenment, and humanitarian service, which left an indelible impact on all who knew him.

Sheikh Muyideen Bello was celebrated for his profound understanding of Islamic teachings, which he shared generously through his sermons and educational endeavours.

Obi highlighted the late scholar’s exemplary life, noting that he embodied the core principles of Islam love, peace, and unity.

His teachings and community work positively influenced countless lives, leaving a legacy of faith and compassion that will continue to inspire generations.

Obi extended his sympathies to the Muslim community, acknowledging the loss of a revered figure whose wisdom and guidance had touched many lives.

He prayed for Almighty Allah to grant the late scholar eternal rest, forgive his shortcomings, and reward him with Al-Jannah Firdaus.

Also, he prayed for the strength and fortitude of Sheikh Muyideen Bello’s family and followers as they navigate this difficult time.

Obi further emphasized the need to honor the legacy of Sheikh Muyideen Bello by embracing the values he stood for peace, unity, and love.

