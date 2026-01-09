Obi Mourns Late Nkanu, Offers Condolences To Chimamanda, Family

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over the death of Nkanu, describing the loss as heartbreaking and devastating.

In a condolence message shared on his official X handle, Obi revealed that he had closely followed Nkanu’s illness after being informed by his “beloved sister,” Chimamanda, on January 2.

According to Obi, the period was marked by anxiety, prayers, and hope for recovery, making the eventual news of Nkanu’s death particularly painful.

READ ALSO:

“I am personally devastated, thinking of the immense pain my dear sister must be experiencing as a mother, along with her husband, Dr. Ivara,” Obi wrote.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to Chimamanda, her husband, and the entire family, describing the loss as an “indescribable” one.

The former Anambra State governor prayed for divine strength, comfort, and grace for the bereaved family, while also committing Nkanu’s soul to eternal rest.

“May God grant them the strength, comfort, and grace to bear this sorrow, and may Nkanu’s saintly soul rest in perfect peace,” Obi added.