Obi Mourns Football Legends Chukwu, Isiadinso

Former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Nigerian football legend Christian Chukwu, describing him as one of the nation’s greatest sports icons.

In a heartfelt tribute, Obi recalled Chukwu’s towering influence in Nigerian football, where he earned the affectionate nicknames “Field Marshal” and “Chairman” among fans and peers.

According to him, Chukwu was not only an outstanding footballer but also an exemplary leader who captained and later coached both the national team and his cherished club, Rangers International of Enugu.

Obi praised Chukwu’s immense contributions to the beautiful game, noting that his skill, discipline, and commitment brought pride to Nigeria and joy to millions of football enthusiasts across Africa and beyond.

He highlighted Chukwu’s dedication to nurturing young talents, serving as a mentor and coach even after his playing days, and playing a pivotal role in the development of football in Nigeria.

Obi described the late footballer’s life as one marked by resilience and patriotism, asserting that his legacy would remain an enduring inspiration.

Reflecting on recent losses within the football community, Obi also mourned the death of Christian Isiadinso, another former Captain of Rangers International, who passed away in March.

He noted that both Chukwu and Isiadinso sacrificed immensely for the advancement of sports and the nation at large.

Offering his condolences, Obi extended his prayers to the bereaved families, the football fraternity, and the entire nation, hoping that God would grant the departed eternal rest and that their legacies would continue to inspire future generations of Nigerian athletes.

