Obi Mourns Ezea, Describes Him As ‘Brother, Confidant Man Of Integrity’

Former Anambra State governor and Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed sorrow over the death of Senator Okey Ezea (Enugu North), describing the late lawmaker as a trusted friend, confidant, and a politician of exceptional character.

In a tribute shared on Wednesday, Obi said he received the news of Ezea’s passing as “one of the most devastating pieces of news of my life.”

He said the late senator was not just a colleague but someone he regarded as a brother whose integrity and loyalty were unwavering.

Obi praised Ezea as a man of commitment, compassion, and deep love for his people, noting that his counsel was always wise, measured, and rooted in a desire for justice and good governance.

According to Obi, Senator Ezea’s death leaves a “huge personal void” that cannot easily be filled, adding that he constantly reminded those around him of the need to serve their communities with sincerity and purpose.

He prayed for God to grant the late senator eternal rest and asked that his family, supporters, and the people of Enugu State find strength and comfort during this painful period.