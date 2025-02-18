Obi Mourns Clark, Says He Lived, Died For Nigeria

Share

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate in the 2023 general elections and former Governor of Anambra State on Tuesday said the late leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) lived and died for Nigeria.

Speaking at the residence of the late Chief Clark after signing the condolence register, Obi called on leaders to emulate his qualities of fighting for fairness, justice, and a new Nigeria that is possible.

The economic expert said the elder statesman consistently fought for a better Nigeria, adding that the country was fast losing voices who fought for justice at the expense of their own lives.

READ ALSO

“Let me first and foremost, thank God Almighty, that called him home, and I’m sure he will grant him eternal rest and grant us fortitude and continue to bless the family. He lived and died for Nigeria.

“He loved Nigeria, and he consistently preached and fought for better governance in Nigeria, based on justice, based on equity, based on care for all.

“As I did say inside, we are fast losing the voices, strong voices that were able to fight even at the risk of their lives, at the risk of losing everything, they refused to be compromised in speaking the truth, speaking for justice, and for us, it is now becoming imperative that we have to live their life if we want a better Nigeria.

Share

Please follow and like us: