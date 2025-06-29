Obi Mourns Billionaire Industrialist, Dantata

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, has joined other renowned individuals to mourn the passing of elder statesman and billionaire industrialist, Aminu Dantata.

Obi, in a condolence message issued on his official X handle on Saturday, said the late Dantata’s life was marked by simplicity, service, and devotion to national progress.

He noted that Dantata’s legacy stretched across generations, industries, and communities, saying his contributions to Nigeria’s economy and philanthropy remain enduring.

Obi prayed for divine comfort for the Dantata family and urged Nigerians to draw lessons from the late philanthropist’s example.

“I wish to most sincerely send my heartfelt condolences to the esteemed Dantata family on the passing of the revered patriarch and statesman, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, at the graceful age of 94.

“His humility, compassion, and simplicity, even in vast wealth, are virtues worth emulating. He uplifted not just Nigeria’s economy but the Nigerian people through his wisdom in commerce and his philanthropy.

“May his legacy of selflessness, enterprise, and humility continue to inspire Nigeria for generations to come,” he added.