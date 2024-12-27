Share

The Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi has expressed deep sadness as he mourned the passing of Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi’s mother, Hajiya Maryam Namadi, and his son, Abdulwahab.

In a heartfelt message shared on Friday, Obi described the tragic deaths as profoundly painful, particularly given their close timing.

He noted that he had initially planned to offer condolences for the governor’s mother’s passing before learning of Abdulwahab’s tragic demise in a motor accident.

“The death of a loved one is always painful. But the pain of losing a mother and a son within such a short period cannot be described by mere words,” Obi stated.

He conveyed prayers for strength and comfort for Governor Namadi and his family during this challenging time.

Also, he prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased’s sins and their admittance into Aljanna Firdausi.

Peter Obi reaffirmed his solidarity with the Namadi family, praying for divine protection and blessings for them in the future.

