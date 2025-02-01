Obi Mourns 35 Nigerian Soldiers Killed In Borno, Lagos

Share

On Saturday, the 2023 presidential candidate and Labour Party leader, Peter Obi expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of at least 35 Nigerian soldiers who died in the line of duty this month.

He described the recent attacks on military personnel as “totally condemnable” and called for renewed efforts to combat insecurity across the country.

In a statement shared on his social media page, Obi highlighted the devastating terrorist attack on an army base in Malam-Fatori town, Borno State, where about 20 soldiers lost their lives.

The attack, reportedly carried out by insurgents, marks one of the deadliest assaults on Nigerian troops in recent times.

Obi also mourned the four soldiers killed in Lagos, who tragically lost their lives after a vehicle lost control and crashed into them outside their barracks.

The accident adds to the increasing number of casualties suffered by the Nigerian military in recent weeks.

Acknowledging the sacrifices of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Obi praised their unwavering commitment to the fight against insecurity.

He urged the military not to be discouraged by these painful losses but to remain resolute in the battle against terrorism, banditry, and other security threats plaguing the nation.

“I sincerely condole with the families of all the dead soldiers and the Nigerian Army over these tragic incidents.

“I encourage them not to be dispirited by these painful attacks but to strengthen their resolve to stamp out this monster of insecurity from our nation,” Obi stated.

He prayed for the souls of the fallen soldiers, quick recovery for the injured, and strength for their grieving families.

