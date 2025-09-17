Obi Meets Afenifere Leaders, Reaffirms Commitment To Unity

2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi on Tuesday met with the leadership of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, led by Oba Oladipo Olaitan, who also heads the Ethnic Nigerian Nationality Coalition, comprising PANDEF and the Middle Belt Forum.

Obi expressed appreciation for Afenifere’s fearless advocacy for justice and national unity, urging the organisation not to relent in its efforts.

During the meeting, discussions focused on critical national issues, including education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation, emphasizing the need for collaborative solutions to improve the lives of Nigerians.

Obi reiterated his commitment to an all-inclusive, united Nigeria, where no region or community is left behind.

“We had a useful meeting and discussed extensively about the current situation in our country, especially in the critical areas of education, health, and pulling people out of poverty. I remain committed to an all-inclusive, united Nigeria,” Obi stated.