Obi, Mark Congratulate Eagles On Bronze Win

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, and party chieftain Mr Peter Obi have congratulated the Super Eagles for their victory over the Pharaohs of Egypt in the third-place match at the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), describing the achievement as a testament to perseverance.

In separate statements on Sunday, both leaders said the team fought with character and honour.

Obi, in his congratulatory message on X, commended the national team “for representing the Nigerian people” with distinction.

The former Labour Party presidential candidate told the players that the nation is proud of them.

“May this result be a strong foundation for even greater victories ahead. Come home as the victors that you are, and continue to soar high, our dearest Super Eagles,” Obi added.

Senator Mark, in a statement by his media aide, Paul Mumeh, described the triumph as a proud moment for the nation and praised the players’ resilience, discipline, and patriotic spirit, which he said reflected the true Nigerian character on the continental stage.

“The Super Eagles have once again lifted the spirit of our nation and reminded the world of Nigeria’s football heritage. Their performance throughout the tournament was inspiring, courageous, and demonstrated the spirit of champions,” the former Senate President said.

He noted that the victory has united Nigerians across all divides in celebration.

Mark added that the Super Eagles’ success is a powerful reminder of what Nigeria can achieve when unity, commitment, and excellence are prioritised. He urged the team to sustain their winning momentum and assured them of the continued support of Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.

“On behalf of the leadership and members of the African Democratic Congress, I congratulate our gallant Super Eagles and wish them greater successes in future international competitions,” he concluded.