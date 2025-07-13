Obi, Mark: Buhari’s Death, Great Loss To Nigeria

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, and the Interim National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, have described the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari as a great loss to Nigeria.

In separate condolence messages, both leaders noted that Buhari’s passing is a solemn moment not only for his family and associates but for the entire nation.

Obi, in a statement on his official X handle, said the former President always conducted himself with dignity and composure as a leader.

He extended his condolences to Buhari’s wife, children, extended family, and all Nigerians, praying:

“May Almighty Allah, most gracious and most merciful, forgive President Buhari’s shortcomings, reward his efforts in service to the nation, and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus.”

Senator Mark, in a statement issued by his media aide, Paul Mumeh, expressed sadness over Buhari’s death, noting that it occurred at a time when his fatherly counsel was most needed to guide the nation through its current challenges.

“Nigeria has lost a hero, an uncommon patriot, and a selfless leader who gave his all for the good of our nation,” Mark stated.

He emphasized that Buhari’s greatest legacy was his unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s unity.

“It is sad that President Buhari transited to the great beyond at this time, but we are consoled by the fact that his legacy of keeping the nation united will endure,” he added.

Mark served as Military Governor of Niger State between 1984 and 1986 under then Head of State, Muhammadu Buhari.