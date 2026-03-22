Obi, Makinde, Dickson, Others Storms Kano For Kwankwaso

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, former Governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West, Sen. Seriake Dickson, and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, are among hundreds of guests who stormed Kano for Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso‘s political gathering.

Other eminent Nigerians at the event held at Kwankwaso Milla Road Country home, include Chief Bayo Lawal, Senior Executive Assistant to the Gov, Mr Peter Eledan (HE Friend), His Royal Majesty, King A. J. Turner and Mr Aziboala Robert.

The gathering with the Nigerian political bigwigs, who are mainly of opposition PDP and ADC, was said to have prepared ways for Kwankwaso’s formal defection out of his troubles in NNPP.

Kwankwaso, NNPP with Books Logo, had suffered setbacks at an Abuja Appeal Court, which denounced it as having been the original recognised NNPP, given credence to the NNPP with Vegetables logo.

Reports have it that Kwankwaso has been following the development, started consultation across board with more of his eyes on ADC.

Details later…