Obi Leads NASS Members, Ex-Govs, Igbo Leaders To ADC, Says Nigeria Not Poor But Looted Into Poverty

After weeks and months of specu- lation, former Governor of Anambra State and Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 General Election, Mr Peter Obi yes- terday in Enugu formally joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a coalition party he noted he had been part of.

The declaration event witnessed an amalgam of politi- cal leaders from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), LP, and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) from South East and beyond joining the ADC alongside Obi. Obi defected to the coalition platform alongside other South East political leaders, including: Senators Enyinnaya Abaribe, Victor Umeh and Tony Nwoye, as well as ex-House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Emeka Ihedioha, Gilbert Nnaji, and Onyema Ugochukwu, at the event that took place at the Nike Lake Resort in Enugu. Their defections to the ADC marked a major realignment in the opposition politics ahead of the 2027 general election.

Erstwhile Vice President Atiku Abubakar; ex-gover- nors Nasir El-Rufai (Kadu- na), Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers) and Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), as well as former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, had earlier joined the coalition targeting to wrest power from President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

National Chairman, Da- vid Mark, also attended the event. According to Obi his move to the ADC marks the beginning of the journey to rescue the country from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He told the gathering that Nigeria had reached a defining moment that required clarity of purpose, courage, and decisive collective action. The former Anambra State governor said: “Today is an important day.

Today is the last day of 2025, and we are ending the year with hope that in 2026 we will begin a jour- ney to rescue our country for proper socio-economic development that will be unifying and inclusive. “We have all watched those who benefited from our democracy, sometimes now, become accessories to destroying our democracy, either through coercion and gangsterism against the opposition. We cannot allow this to happen; we will resist it.”

He vowed that the opposition would resist any attempt to rig the 2027 election, warning the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to strictly follow the rules and regulations. Obi said: “We must do whatever it takes to follow the rules and regulations, starting from educational qualifications for eligibility to contest or seek any election.

“We can no longer be in a situation where they are asking whether this person went to school or not. “We have one year now to determine who went to school and who didn’t go to school.” Citing Franz Fanon, Obi said: “Every generation, must out of relative obscurity, discover its mission, fulfil it or betray it, ” adding that the generation of leaders gathered in the hall and we’ll meaning Nigerians must achieve their mission to courageously lead Nigeria away from its entrapment in poverty and disunity.