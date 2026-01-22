Obi Leads ADC Campaign Ahead Of February 21 FCT Area Council Elections

Chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, on Wednesday led a major campaign tour in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to boost the party’s chairmanship candidates ahead of the February 21, 2026 Area Council elections.

Obi rallied support for the ADC chairmanship candidate for Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Dr. Moses Paul, as well as the Bwari Area Council candidate, Hon. Josiah Musa Kuche, with his presence drawing large crowds and energising supporters across communities visited by the campaign train.

The tour covered several key locations, including the Kugbo Furniture Market, where Obi sympathised with traders affected by a recent fire outbreak, the palace of the District Head of Kugbo, Chief Philip Jezhi, and the Kubwa Market in Bwari Area Council, where Hon. Kuche officially flagged off his campaign. Other stops included Gui village along the Airport Road in AMAC and the palace of the District Head, Alhaji Alhassan Yusuf.

In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Obi said the campaign tour provided an opportunity to engage directly with rural communities and gain firsthand insight into their challenges, stressing that grassroots engagement remains a top priority.

He assured residents that sustained support for the ADC would translate into improved infrastructure, including healthcare services, potable water supply, and road networks, which he noted had suffered years of neglect.

Obi emphasised the importance of voter participation in shaping a new Nigeria, urging residents to harness their voting power in the upcoming local council elections scheduled for February 21, 2026.

“Together, we will forge the change they undeniably deserve,” he said.

Speaking on his visit to the Kugbo Furniture Market, Obi described it as a gesture of solidarity with traders affected by the fire incident, noting that such losses were particularly painful amid the prevailing economic hardship in the country.

“The traders expressed deep appreciation for standing with them at this difficult time. I assured them that they would recover and thrive again under credible political leadership anchored on character, competence, capacity, and compassion,” he said.

The former Anambra State governor also reiterated his call for far-reaching reforms in emergency response services, stressing the need for timely and effective interventions to prevent avoidable losses in the future.