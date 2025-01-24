Obi Lauds Ogun Police For Rescuing Odumosu’s Wife

Share

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Friday, commended the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for their role in rescuing Mrs Folashade Odumusu, the wife of retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Hakeem Odumusu, who was kidnapped in Arepo area of Ogun State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Mrs Odumusu was rescued after the operation conducted within a week resulted in the safe release of the victim, unharmed, alongside the neutralization of some kidnappers and the recovery of weapons and ransom.

Reacting to the development, Obi, in a statement on his verified X handle praised the professionalism demonstrated by the Ogun State Police Command, noting that the rescue mission showcased the police’s capability to act effectively when properly motivated.

“I commend the Nigeria Police for their swift and effective response in rescuing Mrs Folashade Odumusu, the wife of retired AIG Hakeem Odumusu, who was kidnapped just a few days ago.

“The operation, conducted within a week, highlights their capacity to act decisively ppwhen motivated.

“What stands out is the precision with which the rescue mission was executed. It not only led to the safe release of the victim, unharmed, but also resulted in the neutralization of some kidnappers, the recovery of weapons, and the retrieval of the ransom. Such a professional outcome deserves high praise,” Obi stated.

The Ogun State Police Command also expressed gratitude for the technical support received from the Force Headquarters and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, who showed exceptional interest in the case.

