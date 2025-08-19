Obi Lauds FG Over Arrest Of Top Terrorist Leaders

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi, on Tuesday commended the Federal Government and the security agencies following the arrest of two top leaders of the Ansaru terrorist group.

New Telegraph recalls that the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, on Saturday announced the arrest of the terrorist leaders.

According to Ribadu, the leaders of Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina fi-Biladis Sudan, commonly known as Ansaru, were captured in a “High-risk, intelligence-led, counter-terrorism operation” conducted between May and July 2025.

Reacting to the achievement in a statement via his official X handle, Obi described the capture of the terrorist leaders as a step in the right direction.

The economic expert stated that the courage and sacrifices of security agents, often under difficult conditions, were a testament to their commitment to securing the country.

While praising the successes recorded, Obi warned against complacency, stressing that justice must take its course to prevent impunity.

He further noted that security remained the bedrock of national development, urging leaders to provide the necessary resources, political will, and support to end insecurity

“Our gallant officers and men in uniform have shown courage, often under very difficult conditions. Their sacrifices remind us that Nigeria can—and must—be safe for all its citizens. I salute their professionalism and urge that they be better equipped, trained, and motivated to sustain these gains.

“Beyond arrests, we must remain vigilant. Terrorism and violent criminality thrive when justice is not served, when those arrested are recycled back into society without accountability. Justice must take its full course so that impunity is not encouraged.

“Let this victory remind us that security is the foundation of every meaningful development. A secure Nigeria is possible, and together we must support our security agencies with the right leadership, resources, and political will to end the reign of terror in our land,” he said.