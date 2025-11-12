Obi Laments Unpaid Allowances To S’Eagles, Calls It ‘National Disgrace’

2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has condemned the reported non-payment of allowances owed to the Super Eagles, describing the situation as “unfortunate” and “a reflection of misplaced national priorities.”

In a statement om Wednesday, Obi said it was shameful that Nigerian footballers who represent the nation with passion and commitment are being owed, while government officials continue to engage in lavish spending and political patronage.

“It is truly unfortunate that our Super Eagles, who consistently give their best in representing our dear nation, are being owed their allowances.

“We always seem to find money to waste on needless lavish spending and political patronage, yet we cannot pay those who patriotically raise our flag, bring us pride, and serve with dedication. That is what is found in a now disgraced country,” Obi said.

The former Anambra State governor stressed that the neglect of the nation’s football heroes sends a wrong message to Nigerian youth, discouraging hard work and patriotism.

“When those who serve their country are not treated with dignity, it sends the wrong message to our youth, that hard work and service are not rewarded,” he added. “Those who represent Nigeria deserve to be paid promptly and treated with respect. We must do better.”