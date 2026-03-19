Obi Laments Nigeria’s Ranking In Global Terrorism Index Report

The 2023 Labour Party ((LP) Presidential candidate and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peter Obi has raised alarm over the latest Global Terrorism Index ranking, which places the country among the most terrorised nations globally.

Speaking in a statement issued on his X handle on Thursday, the former Anambra State governor, described the report as a painful indictment of failed leadership, noting that Nigeria recorded one of the highest increases in deaths linked to terrorism.

According to the economic expert, while many countries are making progress in reducing terrorism, Nigeria is experiencing the opposite trend.

Obi pointed to ongoing security threats across the country, including insurgency and widespread violence.

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“The latest Global Terrorism Index report ranks Nigeria among the most terrorized nations in the world, showing one of the highest increases in deaths from terrorism. This is a painful indictment of failed leadership.

“While many countries are seeing a decline in terrorism, Nigeria is moving in the opposite direction.

“This trend is a direct result of misplaced priorities, weak governance, corruption, a lack of rule of law, and the persistent neglect of security, which is the government’s most fundamental duty.

“From the insurgency of Boko Haram to the growing threat posed by the Islamic State West Africa Province, the crisis of kidnapping, and unchecked violence in our rural communities by heavily armed bandits, Nigerians are dying daily while those in power continue to feast.

“What is the purpose of government if it cannot protect lives? Why are we normalizing tragedy while other nations make progress?

“This is not the Nigeria we should accept. We cannot continue down this path. It is time to move from excuses to action, and from failure to measurable progress.

“A safe and secure Nigeria is not too much to ask; it is the right of every citizen, and it must be delivered.”