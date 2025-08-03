Obi Laments Brazen Disregard For Court Orders

Former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has raised alarm over what he described as a “brazen act of impunity” regarding the unlawful occupation of a property belonging to Next Foods Limited in Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

In a statement posted on X, Obi decried the continued actions of an unidentified woman who allegedly invaded and took over the premises, despite the existence of multiple applications and committal proceedings pending before the court.

“It is profoundly disheartening that, notwithstanding the pendency of several applications before the court, including duly filed and served committal proceedings the individual who unlawfully entered the premises of Next Foods Limited… has continued to act with brazen impunity,” Obi lamented.

He emphasized that such disregard for the authority of the courts and the rule of law threatens the very foundation of civil society.

“It is a well-established principle… that once parties have submitted their grievances to the judiciary, they are duty-bound to maintain the status quo… Any deviation from this principle not only undermines the justice system but also sets a dangerous precedent for lawlessness,” Obi added.

Obi further revealed that he and his younger brother, the Chairman of Next Limited, made repeated attempts to reach the woman in question with the intention of seeking a peaceful resolution, but all efforts proved abortive.

“She remains evasive and inaccessible,” he noted.