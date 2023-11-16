Obi Knocks Tinubu Over Claim Of Inheriting Liabilities From Buhari

The former Governor of Anambra State and candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi has lampooned President Bola Tinubu over claims of inheriting a bankrupt nation from the immediate past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

New Telegraph had on Monday night reported that Tinubu while speaking in Saudi Arabia, lamented that Nigeria has severe deficits in port, power infrastructure and agro-allied facilities, saying that his administration would ensure that all the shortcomings are addressed.

President Tinubu said even though his government also inherited assets from his predecessors, he would not make any excuses.

Reacting to Tinubu’s comment in a statement issued via X on Thursday, Peter Obi faulted the All Progressives Congress (APC) government for failing to disclose the degree of deficit inherited, which would help the public know where the country is headed.

The economic expert recalled how the APC administration also blamed the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015 for inheriting a bankrupt nation and subsequently increasing the country’s debt profile.

Peter Obi added that the recent revelation calls for the need to drastically reduce the cost of governance.

The statement reads, “I just read yesterday, a widely publicized story from the present APC-led Federal Government saying that they inherited a bankrupt nation from their predecessor APC administration. But the story failed to disclose what they inherited, which had qualified us for bankruptcy status.

“One major characteristic of responsible governance is transparency and strict accountability. This demands that the government disclose exactly the degree of deficit they inherited. What is inherited should be disclosed to enable the public to know where we are and where we are headed.

“Recall that the previous APC Government made a similar claim in 2015 against the PDP administration that handed over to them without telling the nation what it actually inherited.

“Rather, they took our debt profile from N12.6 Trillion in 2015 to N87 trillion in 2023 when they left office without improving on any indices of development: Education, Health, Poverty eradication, and Security. “Instead, the condition of the nation on every development index got worse, leading to the present sad state. Nigerians know things are bad, and they experience it daily. What they now want to hear regularly are measurable and verifiable steps to improve the situation.