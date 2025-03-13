New Telegraph

March 13, 2025
Obi, Bala Mohammed In Closed-Door Meeting In Bauchi

The former governor of Anambra State and 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, is currently in a closed-door meeting with the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed.

New Telegraph reports that the purpose of the visit has not yet been disclosed as of the time of filing this report, but the two are engaged in closed-door discussions

Governor Mohammed, Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, is expected to brief journalists alongside Obi after the meeting.

