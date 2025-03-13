Obi, Bala Mohammed In Closed-Door Meeting In Bauchi

The former governor of Anambra State and 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, is currently in a closed-door meeting with the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed.
New Telegraph reports that the purpose of the visit has not yet been disclosed as of the time of filing this report, but the two are engaged in closed-door discussions
READ ALSO
- Bwala: We’re Emptying LP, Obi Will Join APC
- Adebayo Speaks On Possibility Of Peter Obi Joining SDP
- Peter Obi, Gbadebo Visit Doyin Okupe’s Home
Governor Mohammed, Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, is expected to brief journalists alongside Obi after the meeting.
Please follow and like us:
Tags: Bala Mohammed Bala Mohammed In Closed-Door Meeting In Bauchi Governor of Bauchi State LP CANDIDATE PETER OBI Obi Obi In Closed-Door Meeting With Bala Mohammed Peter Obi