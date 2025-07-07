Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in 2023 Presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi, has reiterated the importance of health and education as the bedrock of national development, calling on both the government and individuals to channel significant resources into these critical sectors.

Obi made the appeal on Monday during a visit to St. Philomena Hospital School of Nursing Sciences in Benin City, where he donated ₦15 million towards the completion of an ongoing building project within the institution.

According to Obi, meaningful investment in education and healthcare remains the most valuable contribution anyone can make to humanity.

“Like I always say, school is the most important investment you can do to humanity : number one, education; number two is health. It is said that a healthy nation is a wealthy nation. So, we must invest in health,” he stated.

He emphasized that true national prosperity cannot be achieved without prioritizing the wellbeing and education of citizens, noting that his personal efforts have remained focused on supporting initiatives that reduce poverty and build human capacity.

“The most important measurable development is healthy, education and pulling people out of poverty, and I am concentrated in the three of them. That is why every week, I go to health facilities and schools to support them,” he said.

Highlighting the crucial role of nursing professionals in the healthcare system, Obi noted that any discussion about health infrastructure must begin with the people who deliver care.

“You can’t talk about health without talking about human capital infrastructure in it. The most important infrastructure in health are the nurses because they are the closest to the patients,” he added.

The former governor also expressed concern about the growing global demand for nurses, warning of a potential shortage by the year 2030 if proactive steps are not taken to train and retain nursing professionals.

Obi revealed that he makes it a point to visit over 50 nursing schools and healthcare institutions annually to offer financial and moral support.

Speaking on behalf of the school, Provost, Father Jerome Idebe expressed his gratitude for the donation, recalling that Obi had visited the school the in 2024 and made a similar generous contribution.

He thanked the former presidential hopeful for his continued commitment to the development of health and education in Nigeria.