Obi: I’ll Be Running For President In 2027

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 poll, has again expressed his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election.

Obi spoke while campaigning for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidacy ahead of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“You see this coming election, support us in AMAC; it will help me. Your support in AMAC is critical to our journey. I am involved and contesting the coming election as number one. When I come back, you will see.

I assure you,” he said. Since joining the ADC, supporters of Obi, including members of the Obidient movement, have been urging the party to make their leader top for the presidential ticket. However, Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC spokesperson, has cautioned party supporters against inflammatory rhetoric, emphasising the need to prioritise unity.

There are speculations that some party chieftains are exploring an Obi-Rabiu Kwankwaso presidential ticket on the ADC platform. Kwankwaso’s decision not to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) has also fuelled permutations that an Obi-Kwankwaso alliance might be budding.

Supporters of former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, have also renewed calls for Obi and his followers to consider accepting a running mate role, similar to the 2019 arrangement.

However, Obi dismissed such suggestions, telling supporters that he intends to contest the 2027 election as standard bearer. Urging them to back his preferred candidate in the AMAC poll, Obi said their support is “crucial to his political journey”.

Since declaring his intention to contest for the number one office in the country, Obi has consistently maintained that he will not spend “a day beyond four years in office”.