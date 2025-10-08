New Telegraph

Obi: ‘Humanity Is Paramount In Politics, No Nigerian Is Street Urchin’

Peter Obi Expresses Concern About Nigeria's Growing Debt

2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, has condemned derogatory labels aimed at his supporters, describing recent remarks calling them “low-class” or “street urchins” as deeply unfortunate.

In a statement, Obi emphasized that no Nigerian is of no value, stressing that his political engagement is rooted in uplifting ordinary citizens rather than associating with the elite.

He noted that everyday Nigerians, often battered by poverty and hardship, deserve dignity, opportunity, and care.

“I have never and will never look down on anyone, except to lift them up. After all, we can only rise by lifting others,” Obi said.

He added that true leadership is about empowering the vulnerable, not mocking them.

Obi reiterated his commitment to improving the lives of Nigerians through increased access to education, quality healthcare, and programs aimed at reducing poverty. “Every Nigerian deserves a better life,” he said.

