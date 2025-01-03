Obi Hails Farotimi’s Dedication To Good Governance 

Share

The former Governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi has praised Nigerian activist and lawyer, Dele Farotimi for his courage and commitment to national development.

Obi gave the commendation on Friday in a post shared on his X handle as he revealed details of his visit to Farotimi after a meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

During his visit, Obi expressed his admiration for Farotimi’s resilience and passion for justice, even after his recent return from a correctional centre in Ekiti.

“I was pleased to find him in good spirits and deeply encouraged by his unwavering dedication to the struggle for a better Nigeria,” Obi wrote.

The former presidential candidate highlighted Farotimi’s consistent advocacy for good governance.

He described him as an example of courage and integrity in the face of challenges.

Obi also emphasized the importance of unity and collaboration in addressing Nigeria’s socio-economic issues.

He wished Farotimi a fruitful and productive year as they worked together to advance the nation’s development.

This visit is part of Obi’s broader efforts to engage with political and social leaders across Nigeria.

It would be recalled that Obi earlier met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo to discuss national matters and strategies for fostering progress and stability in the country.

