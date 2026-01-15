Obi Hails Fallen Soldiers On Armed Forces Remembrance Day

Former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has called on Nigerians and public office holders across the country to renew their commitment to building a nation that truly reflects the sacrifices of members of the Armed Forces who lost their lives in service.

Taking to his official X handle on Thursday morning, Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State, described the occasion as a moment of reflection on the bravery, dedication, and selflessness of soldiers who stood on the frontlines to protect Nigeria, often paying the ultimate price.

As part of activities marking the annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day, the Federal Government approved January 15, to honour military personnel who died while defending the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Obi emphasized that the memory of fallen soldiers endures in the lives of the citizens they protected, noting that these men and women endured extreme conditions to preserve national peace and security.

“On this solemn day of Armed Forces Remembrance, we honour those who have laid down their lives in service to our nation.

“This special annual event serves as a reminder for us to recommit ourselves to being a nation worthy of their sacrifice.

“We are told that a soldier’s true grave is not in the earth, but in the hearts and minds of those they protected—those who slept peacefully while their heroes stood guard,” Obi stated.

According to him, the most meaningful way to honour the fallen is for both leaders and citizens to uphold values that foster unity, justice, and sustainable national development.

“Perhaps the most fitting honour we can bestow upon these heroes is to live lives that promote peace and progress. We must provide leadership that gives hope to the hopeless,” he added.

The economic expert also expressed solidarity with the families of fallen service members, acknowledging the lasting pain and personal loss they continue to endure.

“For the families of these fallen heroes, today is not just a date on the calendar; it is a reminder of an empty chair and a voice that is no longer heard,” he said, while reassuring them that their loved ones’ sacrifices would always be remembered.

He noted that by offering prayers for the souls of the departed soldiers and urged the nation to maintain lasting gratitude for their courage and service.

Armed Forces Remembrance Day is observed every January 15 in Nigeria to commemorate military personnel who died during the First and Second World Wars, the Nigerian Civil War, various peacekeeping missions, and ongoing internal security operations.