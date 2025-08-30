Obi Hails Cardinal Arinze On 60th Episcopal Anniversary

Former governor of Anambra State and Labour Party Presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi, has felicitated with His Eminence, Francis Cardinal Arinze, as he marks his 60th Episcopal anniversary.

In a goodwill message, Obi described the prelate as “a living witness of faith and renewal,” whose life of service and faithfulness to God continues to inspire the Church and society.

He extended his felicitations not only to the Cardinal but also to the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha and the Universal Church.

Obi recalled that Cardinal Arinze was consecrated bishop on August 29, 1965, at the age of 32, making him the youngest Catholic bishop in the world at the time. His consecration came just in time for him to attend the closing session of the historic Second Vatican Council (1962–1965) in Rome.

Two years later, at only 34, he was appointed Archbishop, becoming the youngest prelate and the first African to head the Archdiocese of Onitsha, one of Nigeria’s two oldest Catholic Sees.

He further noted that in 1985, Pope John Paul II created Arinze a Cardinal, in recognition of his decades of faithful service.

At the Vatican, Cardinal Arinze held several senior positions, including Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, where his leadership left indelible marks on the life of the Universal Church.

“As one of the remaining Council Fathers of Vatican II, Cardinal Arinze remains a living witness to the Church’s renewal in the modern world,” Obi stated.

“His voice of wisdom and maturity continues to illuminate the path of the Church, while his exemplary life remains an inspiration to younger generations.”

Obi prayed that God would continue to bless the Cardinal with good health, strength, and more fruitful years in the Lord’s vineyard.

“We remain immensely proud of him and grateful for his enduring life of service, discipline, and faith,” he added.