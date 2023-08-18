Obi Gracing Barau Son’s Wedding Signs Of United Nigeria – Akpabio

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio has described the attendance of the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi at the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin’s son wedding ceremony as a sign of a united Nigeria.

Akpabio who spoke after the wedding in Kano on Friday noted that the presence of so many high-profile personalities at the wedding attests to the fact that Senator Barau Jibrin is a peaceful man of the People.

“You can see that even the LP Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and his people are here, this tells you that Nigeria will remain united as one entity”.

He, however, admonished the wedded couple of Barau Jibrin and Ali Madaki to leave in peace loving each other and also exercising patients in times of misunderstanding.

The wedding fatiah of Amir to Bilkisu Aliyu Sani Madaki, the daughter of the Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rep Aliyu Sani Madaki, takes place at the Isyaka Rabiu Juma’at Mosque, Goron Dutse, Kano State after juma’at prayers today.