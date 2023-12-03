Obi: FG’s Implementation Of MDGs Left Nigerians Poorer

Former Anambra Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, said the implementation of the United Nations Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) failed in Nigeria because young people were not mainstreamed into the agenda. Instead of the programme lifting people out of poverty, according to Obi, “more Nigerians became poorer.”

The former candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, who spoke at an international youth conference in Enugu over the weekend, regretted that none of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which was a follow-up of the MDGs (2000 – 2015), was achieved in Nigeria because they were not mainstreamed into the development agenda of government, as done in other countries like China, India, Vietnam, etc.

He noted that China and India pulled 439 million and 271 million people respectively out of poverty, adding that while the Human Development Index (HDI) improved tremendously in both countries, “the opposite was the case in sub-Saharan Africa, especially Nigeria, which has not only failed to meet up with the MDG goals but has the highest number of out-of-school children now.

“This, therefore, shows how almost impossible it is to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals of eradicating poverty and ensuring, at least, basic education for every child by 2030.” Obi, in a statement by his media adviser, Michael Nwolisa, however, charged Nigerian youths not to succumb to hardship no matter the weight of the challenges.

“You must not be cowed in the face of difficult challenges and bad governance that pervade the nation but must raise your voices and demand for good governance.