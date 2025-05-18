Obi, Fayemi Attend Pope Leo XIV’s Inauguration

Share

Former Governors Peter Obi and Kayode Fayemi were among global dignitaries at the Vatican for the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV, where Obi echoed the Pontiff’s powerful message on confronting global poverty.

Speaking at the event, Obi emphasized the need for leaders to prioritize care for the poor and marginalized, noting that true love of God is best demonstrated through actions that uplift the vulnerable.

Reaffirming his commitment to social justice, the former Anambra governor pledged continued advocacy for bold investments in education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation.

He stressed that a well-educated and healthy population is the foundation for building a just, inclusive, and prosperous society.

Reflecting on the significance of the occasion, Obi recalled standing with Fayemi at the same spot in 2013 for the inauguration of Pope Francis.

He described both events as deeply symbolic and transformative moments in the life of the Church and the global community.

Obi also highlighted his longstanding ties with the Vatican, including his participation in Nigeria’s official delegations to the canonizations of Pope John Paul II and Mother Teresa.

He further noted his involvement in Scholas Occurrentes, a global educational and intercultural initiative founded by Pope Francis.

Expressing delight at the presence of President Bola Tinubu and other world leaders at the ceremony, Obi said their attendance underscored a shared faith and collective responsibility.

He described Pope Leo XIV’s homily as “profoundly moving,” particularly the Pontiff’s call to action against poverty and for the restoration of dignity to the forgotten.

