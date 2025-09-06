Peter Obi, 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) has heavily criticised President Bola Tinubu for embarking on a two-week vacation despite the country’s insecurity and economic reality.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu departed Abuja on Thursday, on a two-week vacation to France and the United Kingdom (UK).

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, made this disclosure in a press statement announcing his 10-day vacation before returning to Nigeria.

He said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja today, September 4, to commence a working vacation in Europe, as part of his 2025 annual leave.

“The vacation will last 10 working days. President Tinubu will spend the period between France and the UK and then return to the country.”

Speaking on the President’s streak of trips in a series of tweets, Obi condemned the President’s proclivity for foreign trips, decrying the problems that beset the Nigerian people.

READ ALSO

He said, “From all indications, our President is not finding his home in Nigeria conducive for a long stay, and it should be concerning to us. Just yesterday, for the umpteenth time, Mr. President waved the nation goodbye again, barely 6 days after his return to Nigeria, after he spent 15 whole days for just a five-day engagement.

“He is now heading for about his 10th trip to France in two years, this time for his annual holiday. It does look like Mr. President is running away from Nigeria at every slight opportunity. And one would wonder why so much of his two years in office has been spent on holidays or away from the very country he was elected to preside over.”

“Meanwhile, at least 79% of Nigerians have been reported to be facing food insecurity, that is, over 180 million people facing hunger. Nigeria, just last month, was declared the worst country to give birth, and just weeks ago, the worst place to live, with the world’s worst life expectancy.

“We deserve a president with all hands on deck to solve these issues. Across Nigeria, last month alone, while Mr. President was on one of his very many trips, over 50 people were killed in the horrifying mosque and village attack in Katsina State, with over 60 people kidnapped.

“This is exclusive of the many bandit attacks and kidnappings just last month. One would have expected that the president would at least visit one of these states when he arrived 6 days ago, or at least visit Niger State, where just yesterday, 60 of our citizens, women and young children, died in a boat mishap, with many more still missing.

“What would it have taken the president to take a less than 30-minute trip to Niger State from Abuja in his jet? Mr. President could have at least visited the grieving families in Niger before jetting off again.

“Where is the compassion for Nigerian lives, Mr. President? How many more need to die for you to preside over the country? No holiday is more important than the Nigerian lives you swore to protect. At a time when Nigerians need leadership, empathy, and presence, a President should not choose foreign holidays.

“True leadership is about sacrifice and the ability to improve healthcare, invest in quality education, pull millions out of poverty, and guarantee the security of every citizen.”