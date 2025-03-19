Share

The former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, on Wednesday criticized President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, describing it as unconstitutional and reckless.

Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election accused President Tinubu of disregarding the rule of law and showing a dangerous willingness to crush democracy.

The economic expert asserted that the political situation in Rivers does not justify the emergency rule and the suspension of Governor Siminlayi Fubara, his deputy and state lawmakers, adding that the action is also a biased interpretation of section 305(1) of the 1999 constitution.

Obi, therefore, appealed to the National Assembly and all stakeholders not to allow the emergency rule to stand, saying that the action would deepen the culture of impunity and threaten democracy.

READ ALSO

“The declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State is not just reckless, it is a clear attempt to return us to a state of nature and tighten its grip on power at all costs.

“It has plunged us back into a state of lawlessness, hugely undoing the progress we have made in these 26 years of democratic journey.

“It is a degrading back door imposition of martial rule on a strategic part of the federation with all the implied negatives.

“A state of emergency does not mean an elected Governor can be removed unilaterally. This decision does not align with democratic norms or good governance. Instead, it appears to be a predetermined action serving specific interests rather than the collective good of the people of Rivers State and Nigeria.

“This action constitutes an unconstitutional overreach, setting a dangerous precedent that threatens democracy, the rule of law, and the separation of powers. If left unchecked, it could foster a culture of impunity.

“Having already been grappling with non-adherence to electoral qualifications, rules, and massive rigging, adding arbitrary removal of elected officials will push us to a state of nature and anarchy.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

