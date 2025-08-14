The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Thursday criticised President Bola Tinubu over his planned 12-day trip to Japan and Brazil.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu is scheduled to depart Abuja on Thursday, August 14, for a two-nation tour, with a stopover in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), before proceeding to Japan.

Reacting to the two-nation tour via his verified X handle, Obi said the President’s frequent foreign travels showed “Indifference” to the country’s pressing problems.

Obi noted that the President had only recently returned from Brazil after meeting with its leader, questioning why he would embark on another trip to the same country within weeks.

The former Anambra State governor urged the President to focus more on visiting troubled states and directly addressing citizens’ concerns.

The economic expert also referenced Tinubu’s earlier week-long visit to St Lucia before attending the BRICS Summit, where Nigeria participated only as an observer.

Obi argued that the Japan event could have been attended in fewer days, insisting that Tinubu’s extended foreign trips contributed little or no tangible value to Nigeria’s challenges.

“Our insecurity situation, economic hardship, and human suffering have reached their peak. We are now counted among the most insecure nations, the most fragile economies, and the hungriest countries in the world. This dire reality demands the full attention of Mr. President.

“Mr. President must know that he’s not a tourist, but the Chief Executive of a troubled nation, so he must have consciousness, strict work schedules and a strict travelling schedule to show that he has a troubled country to quickly return to.”