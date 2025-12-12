Obi Faults FG’s Plan To Borrow N20trn For 2026 Budget

2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has criticised the Federal Government over reports that it plans to borrow about ₦20 trillion to fund the 2026 national budget, describing the move as “fiscal rascality” that mortgages Nigeria’s future.

In a statement on Friday, Obi questioned why the government is proposing massive new loans when debt servicing already consumes nearly half of the nation’s revenue and borrowing requirements have jumped by over 72%.

The former Anambra governor queried the status of Nigeria’s 2025 revenues, insisting that the government cannot continue accumulating debt while claiming to have surpassed revenue targets.

“At a time when Nigerians are suffering unprecedented hardship, insecurity and unemployment, we must ask the most important questions: Where is the revenue from 2025?” he said.

Obi argued that discussing trillions in new loans for 2026 while the 2024 budget is still being implemented indicates that the 2025 budget remains largely untouched.

He accused the Federal Government of engaging in uncontrolled borrowing that fuels consumption rather than investment in productive sectors.

“We cannot keep mortgaging the future of our children through thoughtless borrowing. Nations do not grow by consuming more than they produce,” Obi said.

He maintained that Nigeria cannot borrow its way into prosperity, stressing that development comes from production, exports, value creation and strong institutions that enforce accountability.

Obi warned that the country cannot be built on “misleading figures, rising debts, shrinking production and continuous hardship,” urging the government to embrace transparency and responsible governance.

According to him, Nigeria must move forward by prioritising productivity and efficient management of public funds over excessive borrowing.