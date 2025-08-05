Human Rights Lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has described the push for a single four-year presidential term, championed by some politicians, including the 2023 candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, as a distraction from the country’s more pressing issues.

Speaking on Channels Television programme, Falana said politicians ought to prioritise tackling the country’s critical issues, ranging from insecurity and frequent power failures to hunger, rather than focusing on debates that do little to improve the lives of everyday Nigerians

He said, I’m not going to join the campaign for power shift or power remaining in one part of the country for four years or eight years. No, that’s diversionary.

“You insult the Nigerian people when you base the politics of the country, when you hand over the politics of the country to a few people to decide who should govern the country, for how many years and which side of the country should rule the country, which religious group should rule the country.

“For goodness’ sake, can we address the problems confronting the country and embrace those who have solutions to the problems of the country?

“Section 224 of the Constitution provides that every political party in Nigeria shall have as part of its aims and objects, the fundamental objectives of state policy.

“Section 14 of the Constitution, the most important thing, states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

“Let us begin to address problems confronting the country, including electricity, because without electricity, we cannot have industrialisation.”