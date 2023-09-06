Obi Fails To Prove He scored Majority Of Votes – Tribunal

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has held that Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) failed to prove to it that he scored the majority of the lawful votes in the February 25 presidential election.

It would be recalled that the presidential candidate of the LP, Obi in his petition is challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu.

In its judgment, the panel held that the Petitioner failed to specify the anomalies and where the anomalies occurred in his evidence.

It further noted that there was no evidence in the pleadings of the petitioner where corrupt practices take place.

The panel further held that Obi failed to prove the allegation of overvoting as contained in his petition

The Judgement is still ongoing.