Obi, Ex-IGP, Others Pay Condolence Visit To Clark’s Family

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, and former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mike Okiro on Tuesday paid a condolence visit to the residence of the Late elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that Obi arrived at the residence of the former leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), who passed on Monday,February 17 at the age of 97.

Also, IGP Okiro arrived and signed the condolence register where he wrote, “We lost a father, we lost a gem. May your soul rest in peace”.

Other notable Nigerians who have visited the residence include a Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Senator Seriake Dickson, a former Senator representing Delta South Senatorial District, Senator James Manager, and a former Kaduna State Governorship Candidate in the 2023 general elections, Jonathan Asake.

Others are former Head of the Civil Service, Prof Oladapo Afolabi; Head of Store Management, Office of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Ambassador Kem Ajieh; President of the Middle Belt Forum, Dr Pogu Bitrus; Mrs Regina Omo-Agege, among others.

