Obi Encourages S’Eagles After Defeat, Says ‘Nigeria Will Soar Again’

2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has sent a heartfelt message to the Super Eagles following their disappointing performance on Sunday, urging the players not to lose hope but to rise stronger.

In a statement posted on his social media platforms on Monday, Obi said he understands how heavily the outcome weighs on the team, noting that every time they wear Nigeria’s green and white jersey, they carry the “heartbeat of the whole nation.”

Despite the setback, the former Anambra State governor encouraged the team to remain focused and resilient.

Obi stated that great teams are defined not by their victories alone, but by how they respond to adversity.

He urged the players to regroup, rebuild and return with greater discipline and preparedness.

He added that one disappointing result should not overshadow the promise of future success.

“The Eagle never bows its head, it lifts its wings. Keep your heads high and stay committed. Nigeria believes in you, and together, we will soar again,” Obi said.

Obi reaffirmed his confidence in the Super Eagles and expressed optimism that the national team will bounce back stronger.