Obi Emelonye: Telecoms’ll Shape Nollywood’s Commercial Future

Renowned Nigerian film director, and producer, Obi Emelonye, was one of the prominent stakeholders in Nollywood that graced the African International Film Festival, AFRIFF 2025. Emelonye, who is known for award-winning films such as Last Flight to Abuja, The Mirror Boy, and Onye Ozi, is a significant figure in Nollywood and the Black British film industry, known for his innovative storytelling and international commercial filmmaking approach. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, he speaks about telecommunications being the salvation that can move Nollywood into profitability.

What has been happening to you since the premiere of your first movie, Mirror Boy in 2011?

After the ‘Mirror Boy’, there was ‘Last Flight To Abuja’, there was ‘Onye Ozi’, ‘Blackmail’ ‘Badamasi’ which is a Biopic on IBB and then, there is ‘Safari’, which premiered at Africa International Film Festival, AFRIFF on Wednesday, November 5th. It is also opening in the Cinemas around Nigeria on November 21. 2025.

It’s a movie I made partly in Nigeria and in Kenya, starring Osas Ighodaro, Ali Nuhu and Jide Kene Achufusi, among others. It is a murder mystery about a Nigerian senator’s wife, who gets involved in a murder investigation while on a Safari vacation in Kenya.

At some point, it seemed you were missing in action. We hardly see you on red carpet. Is it that you don’t love us anymore or what really happened?

I love you all but you know life is turn by turn. The sun rises in the East and sets in the West. This means that at some point, you are going to be in darkness. And when you are in darkness, you have to do what the fishermen do. When they are not at sea, they are mending their nets.

So, when the focus is on somebody else, you don’t begrudge them, you just go back to work and continue to grow. Continue to humble yourself and develop yourself. Like I got a PhD last year and that is part of the things that has kept me busy. You cannot hug the limelight.

You take the stage? You perform and then leave the stage for someone else to perform. You go back, prepare and come back again. More so, people need to remember that I still live on the United Kingdom.

So, for the fact that I am making this impact back home, shows how grateful I am for little mercies. And I am not worried when the light is nit on me.

What inspires you to keep making these spectacular movies? We know it may not be paying you the millions of dollars or pounds shooting in United Kingdom does. What is the inspiration? What keeps you going?

I think it’s fulfillment. My dad, (God bless his soul) will say he does not just want money. He wants riches and honour. I think it is the pursuit of the riches and honour, money to take care of my responsibilities and family and most of all, doing what I enjoy. And I see doing what I love as a privilege.

I continue making movies because I see it as a calling now. I am going to retire into it. That is why I did a PhD, so that I can impact some of my knowledge and grow the next generation.

An Igbo adage says, ‘a wrestling champion who has reigned for seven years must have other people coming behind him.’ So you reign for a while and allow other people to rise as well.

What impact do you think film Festivals like AFRIFF has on the Nigerian movie industry?

Film Festivals are very important to the growth of every film industry. Nollywood did not start with film festivals. Film Festivals are more recent additions to what we do and their importance cannot be underestimated. Majority of Filmmakers may not have the opportunity to put their films in cinemas.

That opportunity is for a few. So, film festivals present an opportunity for those who cannot afford to go to cinemas to show their films to a larger audience, interact with other filmmakers, network, build relationships, get nominated for awards and so many other benefits. For established filmmakers like myself, it’s an opportunity to weigh yourself with what is going on.

Have you ever thought about taking a break from being behind the scene to becoming an actor, either for the fame or just to switch career?

Not at all. My late dad will say, “How much is enough? At what point do you draw the line that you are full? Because you cannot do everything. The blade cannot touch all the grass on a field. You just have to play your game, choose your fight and fight them well. I chose to direct.

I am a trained actor. I read Theater Arts at University of Nigeria Nsukka. I know how to act but my calling is in directing movies. I started directing from stage to screen. I like that I walk into events unnoticed until I say my name.

You started when the movie industry was not this advanced. Tell us the growth you have noticed in the industry…

In 2011, when I started, what we did in terms of quality in films was an exception and not the rule. Today, quality is the rule. The industry has grown in terms of factors of production. But the opportunity to make the industry commercially viable has been topsy-turvy.

Based on the works that some of us did, like myself, Kunle Afolayan, Lonzo Nzekwe, was to make films and grow the cinema infrastructure. The cinema culture grew and became a big thing and then Netflix came on board, showed our people the option of choice, spoiled them as an audience.

They flashed the Dollars a little bit in front of a few filmmakers and in so doing, destroyed the foundation of what we’re doing in terms of the cinema. So, the cinema culture suffered. And while we’re becoming used to the Netflix money, they decided to stand up and leave one morning.

Amazon left first, followed by Netflix. It’s like lifting you up and all of a sudden they left you to hang. Now, we are in the process of trying to find our bearing as a film industry. We are trying to find a way to monetise our films. Find a way to distribute the films that is not dependant on external bodies, who didn’t have an office in Nigeria.

Netflix did not have an office in Nigeria, same thing as Amazon. They operated from their offices in Europe. Drawn to take value from our industry and one morning, they left.

We are now an industry, trying to find local solutions to our problems.

We are finding local distribution outlets, so that we can be in control of our own destiny. Right now, we are still hoping for the better. What do you think should be the solution to the film industry’s problem of getting it commercialised? My film ‘Safari’ is released in Kenya.

Not on Netflix, not in the cinemas but by Safaricom. Safaricom is like MTN in Kenya. What it tells you is that the power of telecommunications when it is fully and well exploited represents what I call the future of our industry.

In Kenya, where everything is controlled, my Impesa and e-money. When you enter motorcycle, you pay with your phone and that provider is owned by Safaricom. They know about their customers.

They know how much is in your wallet. It’s like a bank being a film distributor and they can send you movies according to how much you have in your account.

The telecommunications are very important part of our future as an industry. If we can use the data they have on people and the infrastructure they have to distribute films, it will help the industry a lot.

They are waking up to it. MTN is starting a streaming platform. 9moblie is starting a streaming platforms. Safaricom has started a streaming platform in Kenya. That will be the future of the movie industry. That is how we can make money.