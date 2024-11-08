Obi Donates N60m To UNINIGER, Nursing School

Share

In his commitment to investing in critical areas that drive development, health education, and poverty reduction, Mr. Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State and the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has donated N50 million to the University on the Niger (UNINIGER), Umunya, at their take-off campus in IyiEnu, to support infrastructure development.

He also provided an additional N10 million to the School of Nursing at Iyienu Mission Hospital, Ogidi. During his visit yesterday, Obi shared his view that financial support for health, education, and poverty reduction efforts is not merely an expenditure, but rather an investment in crucial areas that drive sustainable development.

“Our health and education sectors have continued to suffer from severe neglect and lack of government attention, leading to many dire consequences,” he explained. Highlighting the specific challenges facing the health sector, Obi noted that it is burdened not only by funding gaps and infrastructure deficits but also by a significant shortage of healthcare professionals across the country.

“We are currently facing a shortage of doctors and nurses, far below WHO’s recommendations,” he said. “The solution to this critical shortage lies in investing more aggressively in the training of healthcare professionals nation wide.”

He expressed his belief that investments like these form the foundation of future developmental strides. Addressing the students, he encouraged them to remain committed to their studies and moral development, reminding them that the value of their qualifications lies in both academic and character excellence.

In his remarks, the Anglican Bishop of Niger, Bishop Owen Nwokolo, who oversees the schools, recalled how Obi revitalised education in the state by returning schools to the Church and supporting them thereafter.

He expressed deep gratitude to Obi and commended his dedication to uplifting crucial areas such as education, healthcare, and empowerment.

In his own remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the School, Prof. Nebo, said that Obi is one man who understands the importance of education and has continued to apply himself commendably to that cause.

He remarked that Obi’s devotion to education during his tenure as governor awakened the entire South East to pay attention to education, which has led the Eastern states to rank among the best in the nation.

