Obi Donates N60m To Support Education, Healthcare In Anambra 

Former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has reaffirmed his dedication to advancing education and healthcare as pivotal tools for eradicating poverty in Nigeria.

In a demonstration of this commitment, Obi visited Peter University in Achina, Anambra State, where he extended financial support of N50 million to aid the institution’s development.

Following his visit to the university, Obi proceeded to the College of Nursing Sciences in Adazi Nnukwu, Anambra State, where he donated an additional N10 million.

The dual visits and donations establish his belief in the critical role that health and education play in building a prosperous and self-sustaining society.

According to the economist, investing in these sectors aligns with his vision for a “New Nigeria” focused on sustainable development and poverty reduction.

He reiterated his long-held position that no country can achieve true progress without an educated and healthy population.

“With Nigeria having a predominantly youthful population, we must continue to prioritize the future of our youths by investing in these critical areas,” Obi stated.

He emphasized that such investments contribute to nurturing a productive workforce, capable of driving economic growth and national development.

Obi expressed confidence that strengthening educational and healthcare institutions will lead to a society of citizens who actively contribute to nation-building.

During the visits, Obi expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by educational and healthcare institutions.

“I extend my gratitude to the Proprietors, Management, Staff, and Students of both Peter University and the College of Nursing Sciences for their valuable contributions to our health and education sectors,” he said.

Peter Obi’s actions have been lauded as a reflection of his practical approach to addressing social and economic challenges, focusing on grassroots-level impact and youth development.

By championing initiatives in education and healthcare, Obi continues to inspire a vision of leadership rooted in service, sustainability, and the empowerment of future generations.

