Obi Donates N50 Million To Anglican Communion

Former Presidential candidate of the Labor Party, (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has reaffirmed his commitment to assist in the establishment of the Department of Midwifery and Public Health Nursing of the Millennium College of Nursing Sciences of the Diocese of Awka (Anglican Communion) by donating N10 million at the foundation laying ceremony of the Department of Midwifery and Public Health Nursing of the Millennium College of Nursing Sciences of the Awka Anglican Communion in Awka.

Mr. Obi who had previously donated N40 million to Faith Specialist Hospital, where the College is domiciled, said through his planned giving he would be part of the project till fruition. The contribution aims to en- hance the Diocese’s overall initiatives in strengthening its healthcare facilities. Speaking at the event, which took place in Awka on Saturday, Obi expressed that his motivation for this gesture stems from his belief that healthcare is one of the critical developmental needs of any society. He encouraged the support of institutions like the Church in their ongoing efforts to develop these vital areas.

Obi explained that his motivation to provide assistance was rooted in the understanding that these facilities do not solely benefit the bishop and his priests but rather the entire populace of the state. He pledged his commitment to the project and even mentioned his intention to leverage his connections to secure funding from his friends. The Anglican Bishop of Awka and the Archbishop of Niger Province, Most Rev’d Dr. Alexander Ibezim, commended Mr. Obi for consistently demonstrating his commitment to the welfare of the masses.

He cited Mr. Obi’s past accomplishments in Anambra State, such as the return of schools to the Church and massive financial support to the schools as well as substantial financial support for healthcare, as exemplary actions that other leaders should emulate when genuinely dedicated to serving the people. In elucidating the significance of Obi’s contributions to society, the cleric, referring to him as “the builder of both individuals and institutions,” emphasized how his investments in education and healthcare dramatically transformed the landscape of these vital sectors within the state.

Additionally, Obi’s former Commissioner and Chief of Staff, Prof. Stella Chinwe Okunna, praised the Church for its dedication to initiatives that improve society. She recalled that during Obi’s tenure as Governor, his vision was aligned with global developmental goals. Under his leadership, the healthcare sector was completely revitalized. Before his tenure, Anambra had no accredited health institutions, but during his time, the state gained many, including two accredited hospitals.

She also mentioned Obi’s significant support for the establishment of the School of Nursing at the Diocesan Hospital of Amichi Anglican Diocese, emphasizing that Obi’s efforts contributed to the elevation of Iyi-Enu Hospital to a University Teaching Hospital. Furthermore, Okunna said, “It was Obi’s government that initiated the construction of Chukwuemeka-Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital from scratch, equipped it, and secured accreditation.

His administration also built 10 new maternity and child care facilities in remote areas of the state, and purchased close to 100 ambulances for selected Anambra hospitals. Rehabilitation of 15 General Hospitals in the three Senatorial Zones of the state, building of over 120 Primary Health Centres across various communities in the state. His achievements were so outstanding that he won first prize in the Bill and Melinda Gates prize for Polio immunization.”

The provost, Mrs. Chisom Ezulike, conveyed her appreciation regarding Obi’s kind actions. She expressed her humility when Obi generously provided her with his contact information, encouraging her to reach out at any time for discussions on the institutions’ advancements and any challenges they might encounter.