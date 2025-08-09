Obi Donates N25m To Education, Health Institutions In Bauchi

Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi has said his commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s education and healthcare sectors inspired his visit to Bauchi State on Friday, August 8, 2025, where he donated a total of ₦25 million to three institutions.

Obi described education and healthcare as “the two most critical pillars for building a strong and prosperous nation,” stressing that deliberate investment in these sectors is key to national development.

His first stop was the Malikiya College of Nursing Sciences, Bauchi, where he donated ₦10 million to support the training of healthcare professionals and to improve educational infrastructure in the community.

“Good healthcare begins with well-trained personnel, and such investments are vital for our collective well-being,” Obi said.

He also visited Madrasatu Intisharul Islam Qismu Tahfizul Qur’an, an Almajiri school in Yelwa, Bauchi LGA, commending the institution for integrating basic formal education with Qur’anic studies. Obi donated ₦5 million to support its work and pledged continued assistance.

At the Tafawa Balewa University, Obi met with the Student Union leadership, encouraging them to remain steadfast in their studies, describing them as the “future of our dear nation.”

He also paid a courtesy visit to Governor Bala Mohammed, where they discussed issues of mutual interest, particularly on national development.

The visit ended at the Thomas Moore College of Health Sciences and Technology, Bauchi, where Obi contributed another ₦10 million to help train more health professionals for service in communities across Nigeria.

“For us to get a better Nigeria, we must begin with deliberate investments in our people through quality education, improved healthcare, and opportunities that leave no part of our country behind,” Obi said.

The former Anambra governor emphasised that pulling people out of poverty must go hand in hand with expanding access to education and healthcare nationwide.