Obi Donates N15m To Nursing College

As part of his unwavering commitment to human capital development, former Governor of Anambra State and Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, on Monday visited the Philomena College of Nursing Sciences in Benin City, Edo State, where he donated ₦15 million to support the institution’s healthcare training and service delivery efforts.

Obi, a consistent advocate for investment in healthcare, education, and poverty alleviation, said the donation aligns with his broader vision of building a New Nigeria through the empowerment of the people.

“For Nigeria to truly develop, we must prioritise healthcare, education, and poverty alleviation—core pillars that define every progressive nation,” Obi stated during his visit.

He commended the management, staff, and students of the college for their dedication to producing competent healthcare professionals, describing the institution as a “beacon of hope” in the country’s journey toward national development.

Reiterating his belief that investing in people is the most effective route to sustainable development, Obi said: “A New Nigeria will emerge when we invest in our people and lift them out of poverty.”

He also encouraged other well-meaning individuals and organisations to support institutions that are committed to human capital development, especially in critical sectors such as healthcare and education.