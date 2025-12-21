Obi Donates N15m To College Of Nursing Sciences

2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi visited the College of Nursing Sciences at St. Charles Borromeo Hospital, Onitsha, where he donated ₦15 million to support the institution.

He described the gesture as part of his long-standing commitment to education and healthcare, which he called the twin foundations of sustainable national development.

Addressing the management, staff, and students, Mr. Obi highlighted the critical role of nurses and other health professionals in sustaining the healthcare system.

He emphasized that strengthening training institutions is essential for improving service delivery and saving lives, urging students to pursue their studies with discipline, excellence, and a strong sense of service despite the challenges in the sector.

Illustrating the life-saving importance of nurses, Mr. Obi recounted an incident he witnessed during a flight from Lagos to Asaba, where a passenger began gasping for breath. The situation was calmly managed by a nurse who was also on board.

Mr. Obi also compared healthcare coverage in Nigeria with other countries, noting that while Indonesia has over 95% medical insurance coverage, Nigeria’s is estimated at just 5%. He said this contrast underscores the potential impact of deliberate investment in healthcare and access at all levels, including rural areas.

He assured the students of his continued support for nursing schools and encouraged well-meaning Nigerians to assist such institutions.

Highlighting global trends, he noted that nurses are in high demand worldwide, often exempt from visa restrictions, reflecting the universal value of their profession.

The management of the College of Nursing Sciences expressed deep appreciation for the donation. Fr. Basil Ekwunife, in his remarks, welcomed Mr. Obi and recalled his tenure as Governor of Anambra State, commending his strategic investments in education, healthcare, and other sectors, as well as his commitment to national progress.