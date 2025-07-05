Obi Donates N10m To School That Won Nigeria-UK Debate

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, on Friday, July 4, paid a congratulatory visit to St. John Vianney Science College (SJVSC), Ukwulu, Anambra State, following the school’s victory at the inaugural Nigeria-UK Debate Competition.

Students of the school, located in Dunukofia Local Government Area, emerged overall winners of the highly competitive debate held on Thursday, June 19, outshining their counterparts from both Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Organised by Bring It On Africa in partnership with DEBATE MATE UK—one of the world’s leading debating institutions—the competition was created to foster intellectual exchange between Nigerian and UK schools.

In the first and second rounds of the contest, SJVSC defeated Maghull High School and Central Foundation Girls’ School, both from London. The final round featured an all-Nigerian faceoff between SJVSC and St. Augustine College, Jos, the reigning champions of the 2024 national debate competition.

SJVSC clinched the coveted title following a spirited performance, and will now travel to the United Kingdom in December to represent Nigeria at the grand finale.

In recognition of their achievement, Mr. Obi, during his visit, presented the school with a N10 million donation to support preparations for the upcoming international event.

Speaking during the presentation, the former Anambra State Governor emphasized the critical role of education in national development, lamenting the chronic underinvestment in the sector.

“There is no greater investment than in human capital and education,” Obi said. “If oil alone made countries rich, Venezuela would be the wealthiest, as it has far more oil than Nigeria. But we know that true wealth comes from knowledge.”

He praised the victorious students—Chinenyenwa Jennifer, Emeoli Benjamin, Obiokafor Catherine, and Onwuegbusi Valentine—for their brilliance, urging them to remain focused and committed to their studies. He reiterated that education remains the most reliable path to national transformation and individual success.

Obi also commended the school’s proprietor, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma (popularly known as Fr. Ebube Muonso), for his visionary leadership and investment in education.

Fr. Obimma expressed gratitude for Obi’s generosity, describing him as a “pillar of education in Nigeria.” He said the success of the school was the result of a clear vision and faith in the power of quality education.

“We thank God for people like His Excellency, Peter Obi, who continue to support education with a philanthropic spirit,” he said. “We don’t have much, but we believe in investing in humanity. We are happy that our vision is becoming a reality.”

The students also thanked Obi for his support, stating that the donation and his visit had further inspired them ahead of the grand finale scheduled for December.