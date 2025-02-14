Obi Donates N10m To Nursing College In Ebonyi

Share

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Thursday, reaffirmed his commitment to education, healthcare, and empowerment as he donated ₦10 million to Mater Misericordiae College of Nursing Sciences in Afikpo, Ebonyi State.

Obi made this declaration in a statement on Friday while recounting his visit to the school as he toured the institution and praised its long-standing contributions to Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

In his address to the students, the firmer Anambra Governor emphasized the significance of healthcare as a critical factor in human development and commended nurses and medical practitioners for their role in national progress.

He also acknowledged the dedication of the institution’s staff and expressed appreciation to the Ebonyi State Government for its collaboration with the school in advancing healthcare education.

READ ALSO

“The college currently has about 1,000 students and is undertaking several infrastructural upgrades. To support their efforts, I reaffirmed my commitment to collaborating with them in training Nigerian healthcare professionals and made an initial donation of ₦10 million,” he said.

“In my address to the students, I underscored the importance of healthcare as a fundamental indicator of human development and acknowledged the invaluable role of nurses and medical practitioners in national progress.

“I urged them to remain dedicated to their studies, especially in light of the increasing global demand for healthcare workers.

“I also commended the institution’s staff for their dedication and the remarkable work they are doing. Additionally, I appreciate the Ebonyi State Government for its collaboration with the school in the shared interest of the state and the nation,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us: