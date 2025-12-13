Obi Donates N10m To Imo Nursing College

Former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has donated ₦10 million to the Mother of Mercy College of Nursing Sciences, Mbutu-Okohia, Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State, in support of the institution’s development.

Obi made the donation during a return visit to the college, weeks after he capped its pioneer nursing students, fulfilling a promise he made to support the school.

Addressing the students, Obi highlighted global projections that indicate a looming shortage of healthcare workers by 2030, stressing that nursing remains one of the most relevant professions of the future.

He urged the students to see themselves as global citizens who can excel anywhere in the world while maintaining strong ties to Nigeria.

He encouraged them to adopt what he described as the “Indian spirit” of global excellence and national commitment, noting that no matter where their careers take them, they should always remember their roots.

Obi said his support for the institution was driven by his passion for empowering young Nigerians, adding that financial resources are most meaningful when used to uplift others.

He expressed confidence that the students would grow into professionals who would make significant contributions to society.

The former governor also commended the management of the college for recording key milestones, including securing full accreditation from the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria and commencing its Basic Nursing Programme with a dedicated academic team.

He praised the Daughters of Mary Mother of Mercy (DMMM) Congregation for its continued investment in education and healthcare, noting that faith-based institutions play a critical role in strengthening Nigeria’s social and moral foundations.

Obi urged the nursing students to uphold discipline, compassion and integrity, describing nurses as the backbone of every effective healthcare system.